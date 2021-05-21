Tarun J. Tejpal, Journalist in India, is Acquitted of Rape
Published
The trial of Tarun J. Tejpal, the former editor of an investigative magazine, had been seen as a test of anti-rape laws passed in 2013.Full Article
Published
The trial of Tarun J. Tejpal, the former editor of an investigative magazine, had been seen as a test of anti-rape laws passed in 2013.Full Article
NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian trial court on Friday acquitted the founder and editor of an investigative magazine of the charge of..