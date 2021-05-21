Lady Gaga says she was 'psychotic' after being raped and left pregnant at 19
Pop superstar Lady Gaga has spoken out about the lasting pain and trauma of being sexually assaulted as a teenager, revealing she
Lady Gaga has revealed she fell pregnant after being raped by a music producer when she was just 19.
Pop megastar Lady Gaga has admitted she went through a "total psychotic break" after being left pregnant by her alleged rapist.