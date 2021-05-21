Japanese bullet train driver takes bathroom break as train cruises at 90 mph
Published
Railway employees face possible disciplinary action after driver left an unqualified conductor at the controls of a high speed train...Full Article
Published
Railway employees face possible disciplinary action after driver left an unqualified conductor at the controls of a high speed train...Full Article
The driver left the train in the hands of an unqualified conductor. Nothing much happened, but the train was one minute late.