94-year-old gets Medal of Honor 70 years after Korean War heroism
Published
Ralph Puckett Jr. -- a United States Army Ranger who led the defense against six Chinese assaults on a frozen hill in the Korean War --...Full Article
Published
Ralph Puckett Jr. -- a United States Army Ranger who led the defense against six Chinese assaults on a frozen hill in the Korean War --...Full Article
President Joe Biden presented the Medal of Honor to Ralph Puckett Jr., a 94-year-old retired US Army Ranger who led the defense..
Watch VideoWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will award his first Medal of Honor this week to a retired colonel for acts of..