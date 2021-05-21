Maple Leafs' John Tavares out of hospital after frightening injury
Published
John Tavares’s stay in the hospital was short. The Maple Leafs announced the star center was released on Friday morning and is out...Full Article
John Tavares left the ice on a stretcher Thursday night after a collision with two Canadiens players. He's out indefinitely with a..
The Toronto Maple Leafs say captain Jonathan Tavares has been discharged from hospital and will be out of the playoffs..