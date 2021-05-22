Phil Mickelson, 50, looks ageless halfway through PGA Championship
Halfway through the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson is atop the leaderboard shooting a 69 on the second day of the tournament.Full Article
England's Paul Casey speaks following the second round of the PGA Championship.Casey leads the British contingent on two-under-par..
The image has become familiar over the years. Phil Mickelson holes a birdie putt and drops that left fist in tempered celebration..