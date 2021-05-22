Nepal's president dissolved Parliament and announced fresh elections on Saturday after the prime minister, who was heading a minority government and was unlikely to secure a vote of confidence in the chamber, recommended the move.A...Full Article
Nepal president dissolves Parliament, elections in November
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nepal's parliament dissolved, president calls for fresh elections
Deutsche Welle
This is the second time in six months that the country's parliament has been dissolved. The political crisis comes at a time when..
-
Nepal President Dissolves Parliament; Elections in November
VOA News
-
Nepal calls new elections amid pandemic crisis
Digital Journal
-
Nepal president dissolves parliament; announces mid-term polls in November
IndiaTimes
-
Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolves parliament, new election in November
Zee News
More coverage
‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy: More Despair Than Hope – Analysis
Eurasia Review
In last 30 years the People’s Republic of China has made tremendous growth in its strength and capability in each and every field..
Latin American Democracy After A Year’s Pandemic – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The Logic Behind Events In Ethiopia – OpEd
Eurasia Review