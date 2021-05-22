The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean passed 1 million people on Friday, Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa F Etienne has said. Since the virus was first detected in Sao Paulo in February 2020, over 1,001,400 fatalities, nearly 30 percent of the global total have been recorded, yet Latin America […]Full Article
COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million
