Elon Musk Says He Supports Cryptocurrencies In Battle With Fiat Money
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that in a battle between fiat and cryptocurrencies, his support is with crypto.Full Article
"The true battle is between fiat and crypto," Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday. "On balance, I support the latter."
