Zack Snyder, Netflix Spent Millions Adding Tig Notaro to ‘Army of the Dead’
Published
Zack and Deborah Snyder say that it cost millions of dollars to scrub Chris D’Elia from Army of the Dead and add Tig Notaro to the...Full Article
Published
Zack and Deborah Snyder say that it cost millions of dollars to scrub Chris D’Elia from Army of the Dead and add Tig Notaro to the...Full Article
Zack Snyder has returned to his zombie roots with the new genre-blurring Netflix movie “Army Of The Dead”, arriving May 21...