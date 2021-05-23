Italy win Eurovision as contest returns with 'message of hope'
Italy's third Eurovision win and its first since 1990 capped a night of glitz and glamour in the Dutch port city.Full Article
Excited Eurovision Song Contest fans gathered for the final in Rotterdam on Saturday as it returns with a glittery, kitschy message..
The Eurovision Song Contest final returns in Rotterdam on Saturday after a year off, bringing giant angel wings, cheesy lyrics and..