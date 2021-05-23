Samoa election: Supreme Court overturns shock proclamation suspending parliament

Samoa election: Supreme Court overturns shock proclamation suspending parliament

New Zealand Herald

Published

By RNZ Samoa's Supreme Court has overturned the Head of State's proclamation to suspend Parliament's scheduled swearing-in tomorrow.Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aleto'a Sualauvi II last night suspended Parliament "until such time as...

Full Article