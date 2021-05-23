A Look at Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s Debut as the Smile at Glastonbury 2021 Livestream
Published
The new band—with drummer Tom Skinner—was a surprise addition to Live at Worthy Farm on SaturdayFull Article
Published
The new band—with drummer Tom Skinner—was a surprise addition to Live at Worthy Farm on SaturdayFull Article
The group boasts Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner...
*Radiohead* project *The Smile* will play..
The Smile, featuring Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, will make their debut on Saturday night.