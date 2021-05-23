Brooklyn Nets' Big 3 starts cold, erupts in 2nd half in Game 1 win over Celtics
Published
The Nets' Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden started slow, then combined to score the first 22 points of the second...Full Article
Published
The Nets' Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden started slow, then combined to score the first 22 points of the second...Full Article
The Nets' Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden started slow, then combined to score the first 22 points of the..