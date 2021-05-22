Eurovision Song Contest Won By Italy, As Maneskin Scores With ‘Zitti E Buoni’
The biggest global battle of the bands is over, with Italy winning the Eurovision Song Contest with Maneskin’s Zitti E Buoni. A total...Full Article
The United Kingdom was handed a crushing defeat in the Eurovision Song Contest, scoring nil points.The competition, which was held..
Italy's act Maneskin has won the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with the rock track Zitti E Buoni.