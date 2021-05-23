Eight dead in Lake Maggiore, Northern Italy after cable car falls
Published
The accident happened on the Stresa-Alpine-Mottarone cable car near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.Full Article
Published
The accident happened on the Stresa-Alpine-Mottarone cable car near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.Full Article
The accident took place on the Stresa-Mottarone Cableway, on the banks of Lake Maggiore, some 90 kms northwest of Milan.
At least eight people have died and two are seriously injured after a cable car connecting Italy's Maggiore lake with a mountain..