Ontario reports nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases as province reaches vaccine milestone
Published
Ontario is reporting nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the province reaches a new vaccination milestone.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the province reaches a new vaccination milestone.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Canada has extended its ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan by 30 days to June 21 as part of a..
The tell-tale signs of weakness and ineptitude were all too present. Canadians just didn't want to take them seriously. I suppose..