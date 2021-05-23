Belarus activist arrested after his plane makes emergency landing in Minsk
Published
A leading Belarusian opposition activist in exile has been arrested in Belarus after his flight from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency...Full Article
Published
A leading Belarusian opposition activist in exile has been arrested in Belarus after his flight from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency...Full Article
Watch VideoShock, outrage, and condemnation after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko apparently greenlit a false bomb threat..