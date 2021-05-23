Jake Paul trolls Cody Garbrandt after UFC Vegas 27 loss, Garbrandt responds
Published
Cody Garbrandt was already dealing with his loss to Rob Font before Jake Paul decided to throw some jabs in his direction. Font earned a...Full Article
Published
Cody Garbrandt was already dealing with his loss to Rob Font before Jake Paul decided to throw some jabs in his direction. Font earned a...Full Article
Jake Paul needs little opportunity to insult some of the biggest names in the boxing and MMA world. He was quick to send a tweet..