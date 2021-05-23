A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 13 people and sending two children to the hospital in serious...Full Article
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 13
