Rand Paul says he won't get a Covid vaccine
Published
The CDC recommends that those who have been previously infected get vaccinated because experts are not certain how long natural immunity lasts.Full Article
Published
The CDC recommends that those who have been previously infected get vaccinated because experts are not certain how long natural immunity lasts.Full Article
Amid the continuing nationwide vaccine rollout and concerns about vaccine hesitancy, Senator Rand Paul (R- KY) said that he will..