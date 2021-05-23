Congo's Mount Nyiragongo unleashed lava that destroyed more than 500 homes on the outskirts of Goma, but witnesses said Sunday that the city of 2 million had been mostly spared after the volcano erupted at night and sent thousands...Full Article
Congo volcano's lava flows short of Goma; 5 dead in crash
