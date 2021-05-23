Belarus Intercepts Flight Carrying Opposition Activist
Published
The authorities in Belarus forced a passenger flight to land in the capital of Minsk and then detained an opposition leader who was one of the passengers on board.Full Article
Published
The authorities in Belarus forced a passenger flight to land in the capital of Minsk and then detained an opposition leader who was one of the passengers on board.Full Article
Belarus has detained an opposition activist after ordering a plane flying from Athens to Lithuania to land in Minsk.
The commercial flight to Lithuania, operated by Irish budget carrier Ryanair, was carrying a Belarusian opposition activist when..