3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside Ohio bar
Published
At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said. Chief Carl Davis of the…Full Article
Published
At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said. Chief Carl Davis of the…Full Article
At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police..
At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police..