US Blacklists 13 Russian Ships In Nord Stream 2, After Exempting Operator, CEO

(RFE/RL) -- The United States formally blacklisted more than a dozen Russian ships involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, days after exempting the pipeline's Russian operator and CEO.
The widely expected move, announced late on May 21 by the U.S. Treasury Department, came amid vehement criticism from...
