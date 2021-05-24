Lakers vs. Suns: Anthony Davis takes full responsibility for Los Angeles' Game 1 loss to Phoenix
Published
Published
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and Chris Broussard joins First Things..
Anthony Davis dominated in a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and declared himself back in the process.
Phoenix Suns Devin Booker and Chris Paul face LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on ABC 15..