Ageless Wonder Mickelson Wins PGA to Be Oldest Major Champ
Published
Phil Mickelson, 50, put himself in the record book Sunday by winning the PGA Championship to become the oldest major champion in golf historyFull Article
Published
Phil Mickelson, 50, put himself in the record book Sunday by winning the PGA Championship to become the oldest major champion in golf historyFull Article
Phil Mickelson outlasted Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to win the PGA Championship on Sunday, becoming the oldest major..