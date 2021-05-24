At 50, Phil Mickelson still loves the chase and caught himself one more major championship
Published
Phil Mickelson still loves golf. On Sunday, it loved him back as he became the oldest major champion in the sport's history.Full Article
Published
Phil Mickelson still loves golf. On Sunday, it loved him back as he became the oldest major champion in the sport's history.Full Article
Phil Mickelson has delivered so many thrills and spills over 30 years of pure theater that no one ever knows what he will do..
England's Sam Horsfield and Scotland's Martin Laird reflect on their opening round performances at the 2021 PGA..