‘American Idol’ finale: How to vote for the season 19 winner on May 23
Published
Watching the “American Idol” finale and wondering how to vote for the season 19 winner? Keep reading as we have all the details you need...Full Article
Published
Watching the “American Idol” finale and wondering how to vote for the season 19 winner? Keep reading as we have all the details you need...Full Article
Katy Perry gave us two fierce looks during the season finale of American Idol! The 36-year-old singer was joined on stage by fellow..
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened during the American Idol finale! The top three..