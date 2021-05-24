India crossed another grim milestone today of more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside.The milestone, as recorded...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: India death toll passes 300,000, third highest in world
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid-19 death toll in India breaches the 3 Lakh mark, 3rd country after US & Brazil | Oneindia News
Oneindia
India recorded 4,454 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of dead to above 3 lakh, making it only the third..
More coverage
Sri Lanka: Cardinal Warns Of Emerging ‘Chinese Colony’
Eurasia Review
(UCA News) -- Religious leaders and rights activists have urged the Sri Lankan government to postpone legislation to set up a..
-
Covid-19 spreads to rural India as deaths again rise above 4,000
MENAFN.com
-
Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka nearly out of Covid vaccines
MENAFN.com
-
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,490 Covid-19 cases, 1,451 recoveries, 2 deaths
MENAFN.com
-
Argentina locks back down as coronavirus infections soar
SeattlePI.com