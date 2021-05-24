Outrage, demands for action after Belarusian journalist arrest on hijacked Ryanair flight
The international political, media, and human rights communities are calling for sanctions and concrete action following the "state-sponsored hijacking" of a Ryanair plane by the Belarus government and the subsequent arrest of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. Yesterday, a Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania was forcibly diverted to Belarus. The Belarus government claimed they […]