Iran agrees to keep cameras at its nuclear sites for 1 more month
Published
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran has agreed to a one-month extension to the deal on surveillance cameras at its nuclear sites.Full Article
Published
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran has agreed to a one-month extension to the deal on surveillance cameras at its nuclear sites.Full Article
Extension comes after three-month deal on surveillance cameras at nuclear sites expired Sunday
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iran's parliament speaker said on Sunday that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the..