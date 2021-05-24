Forensic Archaeologists Begin To Recover Spanish Civil War Missing Bodies

Forensic archaeologists and anthropologists from Cranfield University have started to recover the bodies of victims executed by the Franco regime at the end of the Spanish Civil War during an excavation in the Ciudad Real region of Spain.
The team from Cranfield is working with partners from the University Complutense of...
