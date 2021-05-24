South Carolina murder suspect captured after week-long manhunt by force of 300 officers
The days-long manhunt for quadruple murder suspect Tyler Terry came to end in South Carolina Monday morning without violence after...Full Article
A murder suspect who has been at the center of a week-long manhunt in Chester County, South Carolina is in custody.