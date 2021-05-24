Olivia Rodrigo California's congressional district could be reshaped
Published
The next time Rodrigo drives through the suburbs past her ex's house, it could be in a completely different congressional district.Full Article
Published
The next time Rodrigo drives through the suburbs past her ex's house, it could be in a completely different congressional district.Full Article
The next time Rodrigo drives through the suburbs past her ex's house, it could be in a completely different congressional district.