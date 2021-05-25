Mark York, Billy Merchant on ‘The Office,’ Dies at 55
Published
Mark York, an actor best known for appearing on four episodes of “The Office,” has died at the age of 55, according to an online...Full Article
Published
Mark York, an actor best known for appearing on four episodes of “The Office,” has died at the age of 55, according to an online...Full Article
Mark York, the actor best known for playing Billy Merchant in “The Office,” has died. He was 55. Following a brief and..
Mark York -- best known for playing Billy Merchant in the early goings of "The Office" -- has died following an illness. The actor..