Missing man found dead inside dinosaur statue
Published
It looked as if he had gone head-first through a hole in the statue’s belly to retrieve a phone that had fallen into a hind leg.Full Article
Published
It looked as if he had gone head-first through a hole in the statue’s belly to retrieve a phone that had fallen into a hind leg.Full Article
Police were alerted after residents in the Santa Coloma de Gramenet neighborhood saw what looked like a human leg through a crack..
Police say it’s likely the 39-year-old got stuck trying to retrieve his mobile phone after dropping it