EU imposes sanctions on Belarus over 'hijacked' Ryanair flight
European Union countries have imposed new sanctions on Belarus for "hijacking" a Ryanair flight so as to arrest a dissident onboard.Full Article
As pressure grows, Belarus leader threatens to weaken borders controlling Western-bound migration and drug trafficking.
Pressure mounts on Minsk as more carriers suspend flights while journalist’s father says Protasevich has likely been beaten.