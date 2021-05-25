EU makes Belarus no-fly zone following Ryanair scandal

After the scandal with the forced landing of the Ryanair aircraft in Minsk, a number of European countries have urged their airlines not to use Belarusian airspace. Many air carriers have already started flying around the territory of Belarus. The heads of EU countries decided to prohibit Belarusian air carriers from flying over the European Union. The decision is to be approved by the EU Council. To crown it all, EU leaders recommended that European airlines refuse to fly over the territory of Belarus. Grant Shapps, the UK's Secretary of State for Transport, wrote on Twitter that Great Britain suspended the license for Belavia's flights to the UK. The British government demanded that airlines should avoid flying in Belarus airspace.