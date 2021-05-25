Tu-22M3, 'aircraft carrier killers' deployed at Khmeimim airbase in Syria

Three long-range Tu-22M3 bombers flew to the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria, where they will be based for the first time. According to the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry, the crews of long-range bombers will acquire skills in practicing training missions during flights over the Mediterranean Sea, before they return to their permanent airbases in Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry added that the reconstruction of the second runway at Khmeimim airbase was completed. The surface of the runway has been renovated completely, new light-signal and radio equipment has been installed. Owing to the increase in the length of the runway, the aerodrome has obtained expanded opportunities to accept and maintain aircraft of various classes. All types of currently-in-service Russian Air Force aircraft, including heavy aircraft, can use the Khmeimim airbase in Syria.