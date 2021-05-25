Putin and Biden to meet in Switzerland to try to avoid unpleasant surprises

Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will meet on June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, a written statement from White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on May 25. "President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021. The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship," the statement said. The message from the White House appeared along with the press release from the Kremlin.