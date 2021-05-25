George Floyd's family to meet with Biden and Harris at White House
Published
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet on Tuesday with the family of George Floyd exactly one year after he was...Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet on Tuesday with the family of George Floyd exactly one year after he was...Full Article
Today marks the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old killed at the hands of Minneapolis police...
Psaki said Biden would meet with Floyd's daughter, mother, brothers, sister-in-law and nephew at the White House on Tuesday.