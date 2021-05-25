Latvia spits in the souls of Belarusian people

Latvia will pay a price for showing disrespect for the flag of Belarus. This is not a personal banner that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko owns, but a national symbol of a whole nation. Riga explains disrespect for the Belarusian flag President of Latvia Egils Levits said in an interview with TV3's "900 Seconds" program that the decision to replace the Belarusian flag on the flagpoles of the countries participating in the World Ice Hockey Championship came as an adequate political reaction. According to Levits, it also came as a message to everyone else signalling that Latvia does not recognize the regime in the neighboring country. The incident took place on Monday, May 24, in Riga, near Radisson Blu Hotel Latvija.