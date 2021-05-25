Kinzinger calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be kicked out of GOP conference over Holocaust remark
"What we can do as a party is take a stand and say you don't belong in our conference," the Illinois lawmaker said.
Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) wants House Republicans to kick Marjorie Taylor Greene out of their conference.
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said the Georgia congresswoman's remarks embodied "evil lunacy."