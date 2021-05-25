Mali's vice president ousts president and prime minister from office, assumes power
Mali's transitional vice president Assimi Goita said Tuesday that he removed the transitional president and prime minister from office,...Full Article
Government dithers as Foreign Minister says he is embarrassed by foreign diplomats' queries
Journalists in..
Political turmoil in Mali deepened Tuesday as the country’s strongman pushed out transitional leaders who had been tasked with..