Trump responds to insurrection lawsuit by claiming immunity while he was President
Published
Donald Trump's attorney defended the ex-President's incendiary speech on January 6, saying he is protected under the First Amendment and...Full Article
Published
Donald Trump's attorney defended the ex-President's incendiary speech on January 6, saying he is protected under the First Amendment and...Full Article
Two U.S. Capitol Police officers have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying he incited the deadly Jan. 6..
Rudy Giuliani and his legal team claim that he didn't actually foment an insurrection when he called on supporters of former..