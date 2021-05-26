WhatsApp Sues India’s Government to Stop New Internet Rules
Published
The rules, which would require WhatsApp to make people’s messages traceable, would violate people’s privacy, the messaging service said.Full Article
Published
The rules, which would require WhatsApp to make people’s messages traceable, would violate people’s privacy, the messaging service said.Full Article
By Dharish David*
In the second week of April 2021, India gained six new ‘unicorns’ — startups with a valuation..
India has written a letter to WhatsApp asking it to withdraw its newly rolled out privacy policy. The Ministry of Electronics and..