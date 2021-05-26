William Shakespeare, 1st man in world to get approved COVID vaccine, dies at 81
A UK man named William Shakespeare — the first man in the country and one of the first in the world to receive an approved COVID-19...Full Article
81-year-old William Shakespeare, who received the jab on December 8 last year, died of an unrelated illness
