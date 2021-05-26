Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown today? How Melbourne's latest cluster spread to 15 cases

Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown today? How Melbourne's latest cluster spread to 15 cases

New Zealand Herald

Published

Victoria is entering a crucial 24-hour phase that will determine whether authorities there decide whether to lock down Melbourne to contain a coronavirus outbreak that swelled to 15 cases yesterday.The majority of those — 10 in...

Full Article