Alarm Over Unprecedented Mercury Accumulation In Pacific Ocean Trenches

Alarm Over Unprecedented Mercury Accumulation In Pacific Ocean Trenches

Eurasia Review

Published

A newly released scientific paper in Nature Publishing's Scientific Reports Journal has revealed unprecedented amounts of highly toxic mercury are deposited in the deepest trenches of the Pacific Ocean.

The study, a multi-national effort involving scientists from Denmark, Canada, Germany and Japan, reports the first-ever...

Full Article